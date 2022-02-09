Punjab: Sonu Sood saved the life of a 19-year-old boy after he was involved in a serious car accident on Monday in Moga, Punjab. The accident took place at a flyover where Sonu was passing through. The actor suddenly stopped his car upon seeing the state of crashed car, stepped out and took out the victim from the car who was unconscious. Sonu Sood quickly took him to the hospital and reportedly got him treated there. This act of kindness is being hailed by the netizens. The boy received timely medical treatment at the hospital and is now stable. A video from the incident location was shared by Sonu’s charity foundation page. The caption with the video read, “Every life counts”.Also Read - 'Digital Nasha': Instagram Influencer Hilariously Explains Our Obsession With Phones & Social Media | Watch

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Sonu became a real-life hero. He was at the forefront as India battled this deadly infection. Whether it was arranging food and transportation for migrant workers in 2020 or arranging oxygen cylinders or medicines for patients across the country in 2021, the actor has come forth to help everyone.

On the work front, he will be seen in the upcoming film Prithviraj, opposite Akshay Kumar. He has also stepped in to replace Rannvijay Singha as the host on popular reality show Roadies in the 18th season. The shoot of Roadies Season 18 will begin in the second week of February in South Africa and the show will go on air in March on MTV.