Actor Sonu Sood is a ‘real hero’ and ‘messiah’ to many migrant workers as he sends them home amid coronavirus lockdown. Continuing his good work, he has now sent 200 idli vendors to their homes in Tamil Nadu from Mumbai. The Dabangg actor arranged buses for the food vendors so that they can reach their hometown. Also Read - Sonu Sood Sends 173 Migrants to Dehradun on Plane, Says 'Most of Them Never Travelled by Air'

A video is going viral on social media where few women performed aarti and thanked him and showed him gratitude to him for his help during the desperate times. Later, Sonu also break a coconut in front of the bus for good luck. Also Read - Sonu Sood Meets Maharashtra Governor, Gets Full Support From Govt in His 'Ghar Bhejo' Initiative

Earlier, he funded a chartered flight to help fly over 170 migrant workers to Dehradun in Uttarakhand from Mumbai. The airline was operated by budget aircraft AirAsia India. Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked Sonu for sending migrant workers stuck in Mumbai amid coronavirus crisis. He spoke to the actor on the phone and expressed his gratitude.

Taking to Facebook, Rawat wrote, “Talked to film actor Sonu Sood today on phone to thank him for his humanitarian gesture. He and all religious and social organisations that helped migrants return to their home states have done a commendable job.”

The actor also responded and tweeted, “It was good to hear from you sir. The simplicity and warmth with which you praised my efforts have given me more strength. I will soon come to Uttarakhand for a darshan of Badri-Kedar and pay a visit to you.”



Speaking on same, Sonu told PTI, “As another charter flight takes flight today, our efforts to help migrant workers stranded in various parts of the country have only grown stronger. Most of them have never had the opportunity to experience air travel, and the smiles on their faces bring me a lot of joy as they take this AirAsia India flight to reach home to their families and friends.”