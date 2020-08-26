Actor Sonu Sood read a news story of students who were unable to access online education in a remote Morni village of Haryana. He decided to help the students and sent them smartphones so that they can access to online education. It was reported earlier that the students of the Morni village travel miles to access smartphones for online classes and their parents can’t afford the phones due to financial issues. Also Read - Simple Ways to Protect Your Child's Vision During Online Classes

Journalist Hina Rohtaki, who has written the news article, shared a screengrab from her story and tagged Sonu Sood for help. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Kids of remote village in Morni (Haryana) adjoining the borders of Himachal travel miles to access smartphone for online classes. Parents can't buy smartphones due to financial issues. It has been a month enough help hasn't arrived them. @DC_PANCHKULA @SonuSood @Karan_Gilhotra. (sic)"

Replying to her Sonu Sood wrote, "No more travelling for these kids. They will have their smartphones by tomorrow."

No more travelling for these kids. They will have their smartphones by tomorrow ❣️ @Karan_Gilhotra @HinaRohtaki https://t.co/u2IiegeWtD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2020

A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। 🇮🇳 n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice. https://t.co/6Pn9QH0o4H — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020



Once again, Sonu has won many hearts with his kindness and gesture.

Earlier, Sonu Sood expressed concern over the health and safety of the students and supported students urging to postpone the NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams. Students who appear for the examination come from remote areas. Yes, examination is necessary but the protection of the young students is equally important. If everything can be postponed in the whole world, then why not the examination for some time,” he wrote on Twitter.



Actor Sonu Sood is helping all sorts of people who are married by life in brutal ways. He is lending helping hand to migrant workers, people stranded in various parts of the country and also providing food to homeless and to the kids. His efforts has won millions of hearts and he has been referred to as ‘real life hero’ by many.