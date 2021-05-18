Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has always been so helpful to the needy amid the coronavirus scare. Recently, when Sonu had arranged a bed for a patient in Odisha’s Ganjam city, the District Magistrate and Collector of that place tweeted that Sonu Sood’s foundation never contacted them to arrange a hospital bed for a person in need but still took away undue credit for it. They wrote, “We don’t received any communication from @SoodFoundation or @SonuSood. Requested patient is in Home isolation and stable. No bed issues @BrahmapurCorp is monitoring it.” by attaching a screenshot of Sonu’s tweet, where he mentioned that the bed has been arranged at Ganjam city hospital, Berhampur. Sonu clarified his stand by posting a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation. Also Read - Heartbreaking: Woman Who Made People Smile With 'Love You Zindagi' Video Dies of Covid; 'Life is So Unfair', Says Sonu Sood

However, reacting to the District Magistrate's tweet on Monday, Sonu shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation saying he has arranged for the bed because the patient' family approached him for help.

Sonu tweeted on Monday: "Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it's the needy who approached us and we arranged the bed for him, attached are the chats for your reference. Ur office is doing a great job & u can double check that we had helped him too. Have DM you his contact details.

Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it’s the needy who approached us & we arranged the bed for him, attatched are the chats for your reference.Ur office is doing a great job & u can double check that we had helped him too.Have DM you his contact details. Jai hind , 🇮🇳 https://t.co/9atQhI3r4b pic.twitter.com/YUam9AsjNQ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 17, 2021

Sonu Sood has been dealing with trolls ever since he volunteered for helping the needy in the lockdown. Netizens were quick to react on Sonu’s tweets and mentioned: “People can’t see some one is doing so good for society and they do everything to bring that person down. We believe in your cause sir keep doing the good work for our nation.”