Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood on Monday morning took to his social media handle to share a cryptic post after Income Tax raids at his Mumbai house and offices last week. Not only had he mentioned that every rupee in his foundation was awaiting its turn to save a life, but also took a dig at the Income Tax department, commenting that he had been busy attending to guests for four days. The full statement read, “You don’t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going. I have been busy attending a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days.”Also Read - Sonu Sood Evaded Taxes of Over Rs 20 Crore, Violated FCRA Norms: I-T Department

Sonu Sood came into limelight when he emerged as the ‘messiah’ of the poor migrant labourers. His philanthropic efforts during the Covid crisis won huge praise. IT department raided the actor’s house and office four days in a row, which alleged that he evaded taxes worth over Rs 20 crore. In a statement, the tax department official said that Sonu’s non-profit also raised from overseas donors using a crowdfunding platform in violation of the law – Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, that governs such transactions. Also Read - Sonu Sood Once Praised by BJP, Now Considered Tax Evader: Shiv Sena on IT Raids at Actor's Properties

As soon as Sonu shared the post, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of them wrote, “We r so proud of u 👍🏻 no one can be loving, caring,helpful and generous like u. The whole world 🌎 is with🙏🏻And believe u”. Also Read - The Reason Why Sonu Sood's Properties Were Raided by I-T Department

“Don’t worry sir we all are with u….aajkl koi accha kaam kre to wo hi galt ho jata🙌”, another fan wrote.

Sources have said that a recent deal between ‘Sonu Sood’s company and a Lucknow-based real estate firm is under the scanner’ and survey began on allegations of tax evasion on this deal.