Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping millions of people by arranging them beds, oxygen and medicines, shares a video of his phone screen where the needy people are sending him messages. The phone has been ringing off the hook, with requests for aid. While sharing the video, Sonu wrote in his caption, “The speed at which we get requests across the country. Trying my best to reach out to everyone. Everyone…Please come forward. We need more helping hands. Do your best to the best of your capabilities.” Also Read - Sonu Sood Steps Up Fight Against Coronavirus, Launches New Platform To Find Hospitals And Oxygen

Thousands of people responded in the comment section that they want to help the actor. “I want to be a part to help people sir how do”, wrote a user. Also Read - Sonu Sood Tests Negative For COVID-19, Shares a Cool Picture- Check Out

Watch Sonu Sood’s video here:

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in India, Sonu Sood has turned into a real-life hero. He has been at the forefront, helping the needy. His contributions to the welfare of migrants (whether it is arranging transport or food) amid the lockdown is highly commendable. And now, when once again India is facing a severe health crisis with rising cases of coronavirus and lack of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, Sonu Sood is back to offer help. Sonu Sood has now opened a channel called ‘India Fights With Covid’ on Telegram mobile application. With this channel, the actor aims to find hospitals, medicines and oxygen.

Sonu Sood’s initiative comes as a number of people have been asking the actor lately about beds in hospital, oxygen and medicines. The actor has repeatedly shared information on his social media accounts regarding the same.