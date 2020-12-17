Actors Sonu Sood and Shraddha Kapoor have been named PETA India’s hottest vegetarian celebrities of 2020. After garnering thousands of votes, Sood and Kapoor bagged the top spot to be named the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India’s hottest star. The announcement was made by PETA India on their Twitter page. Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: Phones of Rhea, Deepika, Sara, Shraddha Among 85 Gadgets Sent For Data Extraction by NCB

While Sood has been named as the hottest vegetarian celebrity in the male category, actor Shraddha Kapoor has been given the same title in the female category. "Applause! Here are PETA India's hottest vegetarians of 2020: @SonuSood @ShraddhaKapoor," tweeted PETA India along with pictures of the two celebrities.

To celebrate the moment, Sood took to Twitter and shared the trophy that was given to him by the non-profit organisation that works against animal cruelty. "Thank you @PetaIndia," Sood tweeted along with the picture.

Past winners of the award include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Manushi Chhillar, Sunil Chhetri, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Vidyut Jammwal, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha.

(With inputs from ANI)