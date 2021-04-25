Mumbai: Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in India, actor Sonu Sood has turned into a real-life hero. He has been at the forefront, helping the needy. His contributions to the welfare of migrants (whether it is arranging transport or food) amid the lockdown is highly commendable. And now, when once again India is facing a severe health crisis with rising cases of coronavirus and lack of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, Sonu Sood is back to offer help. Also Read - Sonu Sood Tests Negative For COVID-19, Shares a Cool Picture- Check Out

Sonu Sood has now opened a channel called 'India Fights With Covid' on Telegram mobile application. With this channel, the actor aims to find hospitals, medicines and oxygen. The actor took to social media sharing the news ans wrote, "Ab poora desh saath aayega. Judiye mere Telegram channel 'India Fights With Covid' par. Haath se haath milayenge…desh ko bachayenge (Now the entire country will come together. Join my Telegram channel, India Fights With Covid. We will unite to save the country.)" He appealed to people to come together and join this force. You can join this group here.

Several fans took to the comment section of Sonu Sood’s post appreciating his efforts. One of his fans wrote, ”Real hero ho aap sir” and dropped a red heart emoji.

Sonu Sood’s initiative comes as a number of people have been asking the actor lately about beds in hospital, oxygen and medicines. The actor has repeatedly shared information on his social media accounts regarding the same.

On Friday Sonu Sood announced that he has been tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the deadly virus earlier this week. The Dabangg actor was tested positive for the virus on April 17.