Mumbai: Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Sonu Sood has become a real-life hero. He is at the forefront as India battles this deadly infection. Whether it was arranging food and transportation for migrant workers in 2020 or arranging oxygen cylinders or medicines for patients across the country, the actor has come forth to help everyone. Now, he has promised to set up nearly 18 oxygen plants across the country.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that while the work for setting up oxygen plants has already begun in Kurnool and Nellore of Andhra Pradesh and Mangalore of Karnataka, the initiative will soon be expanding the same to other states as well. "In the last few months we have seen that the biggest problem that we all have faced is oxygen and the unavailability of it. My team and I thought about what we should do to eradicate this oxygen problem from its roots. So, we decided that we should set up entire oxygen plants in as many places as possible," he said. Oxygen plants will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and many other states.

Adding that oxygen supply is a basic necessity, Sonu Sood mentioned that these oxygen plants will mostly be installed in hospitals for the poor from where they can use these resources freely. "With these oxygen plants being installed our aim is to ensure that not a single person in the country should die of the unavailability of a basic necessity like oxygen. Let's all come together and give a hand to the needy in these striving times," he said.

These oxygen plants will be installed within a month, the actor added.

Sonu Sood is amplifying resources and has launched several initiatives to extend help to people amid the second wave of coronavirus in the country. The actor is also continuously responding to SOS calls on social media. He has also opened a channel called ‘India Fights With Covid’ on Telegram mobile application. With this channel, the actor is finding hospitals, medicines and oxygen for the needy.

Earlier Sonu Sood also provided 16 oxygen cylinders to a hospital in Bengaluru and saved 22 covid-19 patients’ lives. He is also bringing oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing them at various places in India.