Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has continued to be a messiah for a 4-year-old girl Chahumukhi who was born with four additional hands and legs in her body. Her parents are daily wage workers who had gone to the SDO office to seek help for their daughter’s surgery. After they didn’t get any help from there, an onlooker uploaded a video of Chahumukhi. The video was noticed by Sonu Sood, so he quickly sent his team to Nawada to contact Chahumukhi’s parents. With his initiative, Chahumukhi was taken to a private hospital in Surat for the surgery.Also Read - Video Shows Little Girl From Bihar Born With 4 Arms and Legs, Sonu Sood Helps Her Get Treatment

The Samrat Prithviraj actor took care of the entire expenses and tweeted a photograph of Chahumukhi who could be seen resting on the hospital bed. The actor said: “One of the toughest surgeries of the country is successful. Mera aur Chaumukhi Kumari ka safar kamyaab raha. Chaumukhi was born with four legs and four hands in a small village in Bihar. Now she’s ready to go back to her home after a successful surgery.” He also thanked the Kiran Hospital in Surat and the doctors for the successful surgery. Also Read - Bihar Girl Walks To School For 1 Km On 1 Leg, Sonu Sood Plays Saviour Again. Watch Viral Video

Sonu Sood shared a post after Chahumukhi’s surgery:

Sonu Sood’s fans hail the actor as he wins their hearts. “Best person on earth”, a fan wrote. Another user said, “You are the Best person on earth”.

Several celebrities Esha Gupta, Ridhima Pandit, Suniel Shetty and others praised the actor for the effort. Chahumukhi’s parents, who are natives of Hemda village, thanked Sonu Sood for giving their daughter a new life.