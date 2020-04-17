Actor Sonu Sood often reminisces about the time spent with his late father. There are many posts on his Instagram timeline that show just how close he was to his father and living without him is painful, to say the least. In the actor’s latest Instagram post, he once again gave a glimpse of the immense love he has for his father. Sonu made a long post to remember his father on his birth anniversary. Also Read - Sonu Sood Provides Meals Everyday to 45,000 Mumbaikars Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says 'People Not Had Meals in Days'

In his emotional post, the popular actor recalled a few moments from the past when he was not a star but a young boy who had the blessings of his father as he began his journey in the industry. Sonu wrote how his father gave away all the money he had in his pocket to him at the railway station when the actor was just about to pursue engineering. He also talked about the days when his father used to drop him to school and everything was both simple and magical. Also Read - Sonu Sood Opens His Juhu Hotel For All Healthcare Workers, Calls Them Real Heroes During COVID-19

A part of Sonu’s post on Instagram read, “Happy birthday Dad❣️! This is the 5th year that I have not wished you in person. No words can describe how much I miss u dad. Time is flying but every single day I visit all our memory lanes, You dropping me to school on your scooter and to the day when you dropped me at New Delhi railway station when I began my journey as an engineer. Remember you gave me all the money you had in your pocket and told me that you will manage somehow on your trip back to Moga.” (sic) Also Read - Diana Penty Gets Trolled by Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood And The reason is THIS

Along with the beautiful note, the actor posted an old letter that his father wrote to him on his birthday. In the letter, Sonu’s father sent his best wishes and attached a money draft as his birthday gift. Check out the entire post here:

It’s one big troublesome reality of the world that no one lives for eternity here. Relationships are gone after sometime and we are left with just memories to cherish forever.