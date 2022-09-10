Mumbai: Sonu Sood is one of the well-known Bollywood actors who are renowned for their outstanding screenwork. In addition to acting, he is well-known for his charity work. Recently, a fan wished to reward the actor for his good deed by giving him a unique gift. His fan also claimed that he would even be willing to die for him and gave him a bloody portrait of himself.Also Read - Sonu Sood On Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot Controversy: 'We Live In A World Where...'

Sonu Sood shared a video of his encounter with fan and artist Madhu Gurjar on Twitter, in which they were seen holding the painting. In the video, Sonu said, "He is a very talented artist." He also explained how the artwork was created using blood and advised his supporter to donate blood rather than waste it on a painting.

Watch Sonu Sood’s Viral Video:

Also Read - Sonu Sood Recalls His Humanitarian Work Makes Co-Stars Jealous

Sonu requested his fan to support the artist and assured the fan that his prayers are always with the actor. He reiterated his plea for blood donation while sharing the video on social media and said, “Donate blood, my brother, not waste it by painting me. Many many gratitudes.”

Netizens flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration for the actor. They dropped heart emojis on the viral post. One of the users on Twitter wrote, “Sir aap bina movie banaye hi hero hai aur log ko dekho aisi movie bana rahe hai jo boycott ho ja ri hai,aap bina movie ke bhi hero hai.”

Sonu Sood was last seen in the Akshay Kumar film Prithviraj. His next appearance will be in the upcoming Tamil movie Thamilarasan. He will also be seen playing the lead in the Abhinandan Gupta-directed action thriller Fateh, which will be released in Bollywood.

