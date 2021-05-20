Chittoor: Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Sonu Sood has been a real-life hero. He is at the forefront as India battles this deadly infection. Whether it was arranging food and transportation for migrant workers in 2020 or arranging oxygen cylinders or medicines for patients across the country, the actor has come forth to help everyone. Also Read - India Witnesses Decline In Positive Cases For The Last 2 Weeks, Active Cases Below 50,000 in 19 States

To honour Sonu Sood, people in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh showered his image with milk. This was done to honour the actor and to inspire people. A video of the same is now going viral on social media. In the video, people can be seen pouring milk on Sonu Sood's huge poster. Even Sonu Sood shared the video on Twitter and said that he feels humbled.

Check out the video here:

In Srikalahasti of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, #SonuSood‘s life size photo was showered with milk. The event was headed by Puli Srikanth, who tried to convey to everyone that they should take Sonu Sood as an inspiration and help others, through this program. pic.twitter.com/HOShuG0fes — Prudhvi (@PrudhviTweetz) May 20, 2021

Sonu Sood is amplifying resources and has launched several initiatives to extend help to people amid the second wave of coronavirus in the country. The actor is also continuously responding to SOS calls on social media. He has also opened a channel called ‘India Fights With Covid’ on Telegram mobile application. With this channel, the actor is finding hospitals, medicines and oxygen to the needy.

Earlier this month, Sonu Sood also provided 16 oxygen cylinders to a hospital in Bengaluru and saved 22 covid-19 patients’ lives. He is also bringing oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing them at various places in India. The actor is planning to install at least four of the oxygen plants in the worst-hit Covid-19 states in India, including Delhi and Maharashtra.

Apart from Sonu Sood, several other Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Amitabh Bachchan among others also come forth to help and amplify resources.