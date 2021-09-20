Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood has been making headlines after Income Tax Raids were conducted in his Mumbai house and offices. It has been said that the actor has a connection with the Rich Group in Kanpur. As per the reports, Sonu Sood has been charged with investing money by taking fake loans. On Monday, the actor himself denied allegations of tax evasion and illegal funding. He shared a statement on Rs 20 crore tax evasion allegation and mentioned he does not need to tell his side of the story.Also Read - Sonu Sood Shares Cryptic Post After Income Tax Raid: You Don’t Always Have To Tell Your Side Of Story

The IT raids and statement of Sonu Sood have taken his fans and supporters aback. The Internet is flooded with reactions and memes slamming Sonu and they have even created a hashtag #ScamSood. Also Read - Sonu Sood Evaded Taxes of Over Rs 20 Crore, Violated FCRA Norms: I-T Department

Check out some of them:

Also Read - Sonu Sood Once Praised by BJP, Now Considered Tax Evader: Shiv Sena on IT Raids at Actor's Properties

Fraud men’s can’t live too long in a honest government…. You was in wrong perception till now.#ScamSood pic.twitter.com/zSyMPajqIh — Manish Ⓜ️ (@Mahe_011) September 20, 2021

Oooh, sonu has gone viral in international media also, perfect competitor of Lawdasur🌚 @delhichatter #ScamSood pic.twitter.com/N9urqQQaLY — Abhigyan Tiwari (@Abhigyan_at) September 20, 2021

So I connected the dots and know where #ScamSood got his oxygen cylinders from during peak of shortage. Considering how Delhi government created a fake shortage. pic.twitter.com/fssiQhX1J5 — Avantika (@avantika213) September 20, 2021

Sharad Pawar after knowing Sonu Sood is a bigger scamster than him at such young age#ScamSood pic.twitter.com/5J6XRuhfCr — Aao Behen Chugli Karen 🇮🇳 (@libranchhora) September 20, 2021



However, while speaking to NDTV, the actor called himself a law-abiding citizen, and also revealed that he had received offers of a Rajya Sabha seat from two parties but he was “not mentally ready” to join politics. On the Income Tax department’s allegations that he violated the law, he said, “Of course not.”