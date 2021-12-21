Mumbai: Comedian Bharti Singh recently announced the good news on social media that she and her spouse Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child. The couple, who will become parents for the first time, hoped to start a family sooner but had chosen to postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, while heading to an event, Bharti Singh was papped and asked to disclose her preference whether she wants a boy or a girl. As we know Bharti never fails to impress the paparazzi by engaging in a heartfelt interaction with them, and she did it again this time regarding her pregnancy. In the viral video, her response will definitely astound you.Also Read - Smriti Irani, Sameera Reddy to Khushbu Sundar: Incredible Weight Loss Transformations of 2021

When one of the reporters asked Bharti Singh, “Which option do you prefer? Aapko ladka chahiye ya ladki” ‘Ladki,’ she said promptly. She also provided hilarious reasons for choosing a girl child over a boy child, saying, “Mere jaisi mehenati. Aap jaisa nahi jo ek ladki ko rok ke interview le raha hai. Mere jaisi ladki. Ladki hi chahiye taki shoot se ghar jau aur bolu beta chai bana do mumma pahuch rahe hain toh chai bana ke rakhe. Bete ko bolo beta chai bana do…. Arey mumma cricket khel raha hoon main.. nahiii.. ladkiyan best hoti hain, mujhe ladki hi chahiye (I want a girl who is hardworking like me, who can make me a cup of tea when I tell her I’m coming home from work, not someone like you who stops a girl for an interview. I don’t want a boy who makes excuses like playing cricket when I tell him I’m coming home from work).” Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Clears The Air: Actor Slams Talent Show For Listing Her as Judge, Calls It Absolute Shame

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Also Read - Bharti Singh is Pregnant! Haarsh Limbachiyaa Shares Recording of Their First Reaction to Pregnancy

Bharti Singh further asked paps to deposit Rs 50,000 each towards her hospital delivery, and she will disclose the information. She went on to say that they had ruined her surprise by publishing stories about her pregnancy before it was officially announced. A paparazzi account shared a video as she sits inside her car, Bharti greets the paparazzi with folded palms and laughs, “Vote mujhe he dijiyega (vote for me).” The comedian-actress went on to say that she was tired of being asked about her pregnancy “50,000-50,000 dijiyega saare media channel. Delivery ka kharcha aana chahiye kyunki apni marzi se batana tha, lekin aap logon ne chaap chaap ke humara suspense kharab kar diya(Media channels should give Rs 50,000 each because we intended to share the good news with our own time but you people published everything and the entire suspense was spoiled).”

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Singh who featured in Khiladi 786 informed her fans that she is pregnant, her followers were overjoyed with the news, and the comedian even uploaded a video in which she flaunts her baby belly. She captioned her post as, “MOM TO BE bahut maza aarha hai mummy banne maie (It’s so much fun being a mother)??? #momtobe #mommy #maa #love #chotababy #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #bhartisingh @haarshlimbachiyaa30 #haarshlimbachiyaa.”

Take a peek:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Comedy queen spoke to the Bombay Times about the difficult but lovely stage of her pregnancy and how her husband, scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa, pamper the expectant mother. The duo that tied the knot in 2017 will host ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan,’ a reality talent show that will premiere on Colors TV in January 2022.