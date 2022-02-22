Mumbai: Television actor Pooja Banerjee, who plays Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya, has announced her departure from the programme. She is expecting her first child and has opted to leave the show as she enters her final month of pregnancy. Pooja finished filming for the show on February 21 and received a lovely surprise from her Kumkum Bhagya family on the last day of her work. Pooja shared pictures and videos from the huge surprise farewell party that the team arranged for the soon-to-be mom.Also Read - "Chanting Mantras Really Help During Pregnancy," Says Kumkum Bhagya Actress Pooja Banerjee | Exclusive

Pooja released a video of the surprise farewell celebration on Instagram, along with an emotional message thanking her Kumkum Bhagya crew. She expressed her gratitude to the entire staff for making her feel special at all times. She expressed gratitude to her co-stars and concluded by saying that Ekta Kapoor and her production house made sure she was comfortable, cared for even during her pregnancy. Also Read - Pooja Banerjee is Changing The Way Pregnant Actresses Are Expected to Work, One Stereotype at a Time!

Her elaborate note read, “Until We Meet Again…. Thank you #TeamKumKumBhagya for this beautiful journey I will be forever grateful to the entire team for making me feel so special and loved during my entire pregnancy on set. From Ravi ji to Sanjay , to Tan Tan to Som Som to all the unit members, Spot dadas, Camera Department, MAKEUP AND hair department, not to forget the Juniors who made make sure that I am doing good. Thank you all the lovely fellow actors , you all have been so supportive and caring, I love you all…. Last but not the least a @balajitelefilmslimited , an institution where I feel women are truly empowered and all the lost faiths are truly instilled that there is nothing that a woman can’t do and you’ve made sure that even during my pregnancy I get the comfort, care and love from the team. Thank you @ektarkapoor @beinganilnagpal @varunthebabbar #Shaalu for the love and constant support. Love you (sic).” Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay News: Shoot Resumes Today, Parth Samthaan to Join in August

Take a look at Pooja Banerjee’s heartfelt post:

While fans showered love on her post and congratulated her for her baby yet again. Her friends from the industry also reacted to the post shared by the TV actor. Samridh Bawa who is currently starring in Balika Vadhu dropped heart and heart eye emoji. Supriya Shukla also showered love on her post. Pooja Banerjee is expecting her first child in March 2022 with her husband Sandeep Sejwal, a swimmer.

We wish her nothing but happiness for her future. Watch this space for more updates.