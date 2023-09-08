Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Strike Pose With Airport Staff

Home

Soon-To-Be Married Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Are All Smiles As They Strike Pose With Airport Staff

It was on May 13, when the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress got ‘Rokafied’ to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got ‘Rokafied’ on May 13. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Wedding bells are ringing for actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. With each passing day, the much-anticipated wedding of the actor-politician duo is nearing its date, and fans are going gaga over it. The couple, who are all set to exchange vows next month in Rajasthan, have become the talk of the town since they got engaged. Their impeccable chemistry grabs eyeballs every time they are spotted together. Recently, ahead of their wedding, soon-to-be-married Parineeti and Raghav were snapped clicking pictures with their fans.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Strike Poses With Airport Staff

Recently, the soon-to-be married couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha were snapped striking a pose with the airport staff. The duo were all smiles as fans clicked pictures with them. The AAP leader was seen clad in a white kurta-pyjama set accompanied by a grey Nehru jacket. And, we couldn’t take our eyes off Parineeti, she looked stunning in her all-yellow ethnic attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Here’s How Fans Reacted To The Post

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t hold themselves back, and flocked into the comment section with a plethora of loveable reactions. One fan wrote, “These two are really cute!”. Another individual commented, “Shadi aisi Karo ki 4 log bole, Jodi ho toh aisi.” “Wow dono pyare lagte he,” an account remarked. “Admirable couples,” an Instagram fan’s comment read.

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Bells

Meanwhile, it was on May 13 when the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress got ‘Rokafied’ to AAP MP Raghav Chadha. The couple will soon tie the knot on September 23 and 24 at the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas, according to reports. The lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, is an intimate wedding attended by their friends and families. Post-wedding, the couple will host a grand reception in Gurugram and Chandigarh.

Have a look at their awe-dorable engagement pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra



Parineeti Chopra’s Upcoming Project

On the acting front, Parineeti Chopra has the survival thriller film The Great Indian Rescue opposite Akshay Kumar in the pipeline. The film is expected to release in theatres on October 5. Post that, the actress has Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila on her plate alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Other than this, the actress is roped in for Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi.

