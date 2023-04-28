Home

Sooraj Pancholi Acquitted in The Jiah Khan Suicide Case, Court Cites ‘Lack of Evidence’

Jiah Khan suicide case verdict: Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted in the case by a special CBI court in Mumbai on Friday due to the 'lack of evidence'.

Court acquits Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan suicide case (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Actor Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case. A special CBI court on Friday pronounced its judgment in the 10-year-long case. The court cited a lack of evidence in the case against Sooraj while announcing the verdict in Mumbai. Speaking to the news channels, Sooraj’s father, actor Aditya Pancholi welcomed the court’s verdict and called it a huge relief. He said, “It’s a huge relief not only for Sooraj but also for the whole family.”

Sooraj was the prime accused in the case after Jiah’s mother, Rabia Khan accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide. Judge AS Sayyad heard the final arguments of both sides and reserved his judgment in the case last week. “Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted,” he said on Friday while reading his judgment. After a last-minute submission in the case earlier today, the court pronounced the judgment in favour of Sooraj Pancholi. While speaking to the media before the judgment, Zarina Wahab said she had full faith in the judiciary and in her son’s innocence. She said, “I know my son is innocent. I am fully confident that my son will get justice because he is innocent.”

Reacting to Sooraj’s acquittal in the case, Rabia said, “She was murdered. I have maintained that she was killed but the court has given its judgment on the basis of the abetment to suicide. I respect the court’s decision. CBI hasn’t collected evidence. We will be approaching the High Court.”

The court on Friday maintained that even though there were 22 prosecution witnesses in the case with Rabia Khan being the prime witness who testified against Sooraj, they were not enough to prove that the actor was directly involved in Jiah’s death.

The entire case took a whole new turn when the Mumbai Police seized a letter purportedly written by Jiah Khan alleging that Sooraj assaulted her physically and mentally, and even got her to abort their child at home. During her deposition, Rabia had told the CBI court that Sooraj Pancholi used to subject Jiah to physical and verbal abuse. Rabia Khan also told the court that neither the police nor the CBI had collected any “legal evidence” to prove that her daughter had died by suicide.

