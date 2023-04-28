Home

Entertainment

Sooraj Pancholi Breaks Silence After Being Acquitted in Jiah Khan Case: ‘Truth Wins’

Sooraj Pancholi Breaks Silence After Being Acquitted in Jiah Khan Case: ‘Truth Wins’

After the Mumbai court's verdict, Sooraj Pancholi gave his statement and said 'Truth always wins, god is great'. Take a look at Sooraj Pancholi's story here

Sooraj Pancholi Breaks Silence After Being Acquitted in Jiah Khan Case 'Truth Wins'

Jiah Khan Case Verdict: The CBI Court in Mumbai has announced the verdict of 10-year-old Jiah Khan case. Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was accused of killing Jiah (abetment to suicide), has been acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case. After the court’s verdict, Sooraj gave his statement and said ‘truth always wins, god is great, with folded hands and heart emoji’. A special CBI court on Friday acquitted Sooraj from charges of abetting suicide of Jiah Khan in 2013, citing a lack of evidence against him.

Take a look at Sooraj Pancholi’s story here:

You may like to read

Sooraj, 32, who is currently out on bail, was charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment of suicide).

Speaking to the news channels, Sooraj’s father, actor Aditya Pancholi welcomed the court’s verdict and called it a huge relief. He said, “It’s a huge relief not only for Sooraj but also for the whole family.”

The court on Friday maintained that even though there were 22 prosecution witnesses in the case with Rabia Khan being the prime witness who testified against Sooraj, they were not enough to prove that the actor was directly involved in Jiah’s death.

Reacting to Sooraj’s acquittal in the case, Rabia said, “She was murdered. I have maintained that she was killed but the court has given its judgment on the basis of the abetment to suicide. I respect the court’s decision. CBI hasn’t collected evidence. We will be approaching the High Court.”

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.