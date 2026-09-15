Sooraj Pancholi breaks silence on Disha Salian death case after CBI FIR, denies meeting her: ‘Have nothing to hide’

Sooraj Pancholi has reacted after the CBI registered an FIR in the Disha Salian death case. The actor denied having any connection with Salian or Aaditya Thackeray and said he has nothing to hide.

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Sooraj Pancholi on Disha Salian death case (PC: Twitter)

The Disha Salian death case has once again come into focus after the CBI registered an FIR following directions from the Bombay High Court. Several names have surfaced in connection with the investigation, including actor Sooraj Pancholi. Amid the renewed attention, Sooraj has now addressed the matter publicly and made it clear that he does not want his name linked to the case without evidence. In a detailed social media statement, the actor denied ever meeting Disha Salian. He also said that he had never met or spoken to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. The actor’s statement comes at a time when the CBI has begun looking into the circumstances surrounding Salian’s death, which took place in June 2020.

Sooraj Pancholi says he never met Disha Salian

Addressing the claims surrounding his name, Sooraj Pancholi said he had never met Disha Salian, either directly or indirectly. He also denied knowing Aaditya Thackeray. The actor expressed concern over his name being repeatedly connected to the case and said such claims were unfair and upsetting. He urged people not to treat rumours and unverified information as established facts.

Taking to Instagram, Sooraj wrote, “I have decided to put this out because I feel it is important to put certain facts clearly in the public domain. I have never met Late Disha Salian in my life, directly or indirectly. I have also never met Aditya Thackeray in my life! It is honestly very unfair and extremely upsetting to see my name being dragged into something that I have absolutely nothing to do with, especially when there is no evidence or proof connecting me to this matter.”

He added, “I have stayed quiet for a long time because I did not want to keep responding to every report or every story written about me. But when the same thing keeps happening again and again, there comes a point where you have to speak for yourself. Regarding this matter, I have already been investigated by the CBI /police and my statement was recorded by the agencies almost 4–5 years ago.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sooraj P (@soorajpancholi)

This is not the first time Sooraj has denied any connection to Disha’s death. He had also publicly rejected similar claims in 2020, saying at the time that he had never met her.

“Malicious propaganda and false narratives”: Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi also pointed out that a person’s name being mentioned in connection with an investigation does not automatically establish their involvement. He called for a fair and transparent investigation so that the truth can come out. He further noted, “I HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE! If any investigating agency feels that they need to question me again or require any further information from me, I am completely willing to cooperate and make myself available for any investigation. All I am asking for is that the facts are checked before my name is dragged into something like this. I strongly support a fair and thorough CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Late Disha Salian.”

He added, “At the same time, I also believe that there should be an investigation into the malicious propaganda and false narratives being created around this unfortunate incident, because someone’s death should never become a reason to destroy another person’s reputation without evidence.”

Sooraj Pancholi urges people to verify facts over rumours

Sooraj Pancholi has made a strong appeal to the public, urging people to carefully distinguish between unverified media reports and actual facts. He advised everyone to cross-check information before forming negative opinions about the individuals whose names are currently being linked to the case.

Sooraj concluded his statement, “Please verify things before forming an opinion about someone’s life and character. Because behind every name being discussed on television is a real person, with a real family and a real life. I have stayed quiet for a long time, but I will not allow my name to be continuously dragged into something I have absolutely no connection with. I have faith in the law. I have faith in the investigating agencies. And I have faith that ultimately, the truth will come out. Let the facts speak. Let the investigation speak. Let the truth speak. Jai Hind.”

Sooraj’s latest statement comes after the CBI registered an FIR in the case. The investigation follows a Bombay High Court order, with the agency now examining allegations surrounding Disha Salian’s death. Reports have said that the FIR includes allegations of conspiracy and other offences, though the investigation is still underway.

The case remains under investigation, and the allegations being discussed publicly have not been proven in court. The CBI’s probe is expected to establish the facts and determine what, if any, further action is required.

About Disha Salian death case

The Disha Salian death case (Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager) has entered a significant legal phase following a recent intervention by the Bombay High Court. The 28-year-old celebrity manager lost her life on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential high-rise in Mumbai. For years, the Mumbai Police maintained that her death was an accident or suicide. However, acting on a petition filed by her father, Satish Salian, the High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a formal First Information Report (FIR).

#WATCH | Mumbai: Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian, and advocate Nilesh Ojha arrived at the CBI office to record statements in the Disha Salian death case. Advocate Nilesh Ojha says, “We have come to file an FIR regarding the gang-rape and murder case against Aditya Thackeray… pic.twitter.com/YAaJhrm9gh — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, who is representing Disha’s father Satish Salian in the case, told ANI, “That FIR is for gang rape, murder, and a cover-up of this crime. This FIR has been registered under the main offences: Sections 376D, 302, 201, 217, 218, read with 120B of the IPC. The names involved in the FIR are Aaditya Thackeray, then Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Aaditya Thackeray’s bodyguard, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, then DCP Vishal Thakur, and the police officer who made false records, the PI of Malwani police station, and members of the SIT. Then the doctor Sanjay Yadav…. Then the chemical analyst of the forensic lab who changed the report of gang rape.”

For now, Sooraj has made his position clear: he denies having any connection with Disha Salian and has asked that the investigation be allowed to establish the truth rather than relying on speculation.