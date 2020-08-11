A week after slamming the Indian media for dragging his name in the twin alleged suicide cases of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, actor Sooraj Pancholi has now filed a police complaint on Monday, August 10 at the Versova Police Station against people who are harassing him and carrying unverified news reports which link to Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death cases. As per the source close to the actor, he has filed a complaint against certain sections of media, YouTubers, and some other people for spreading conspiracy theories and fake news on social media. Also Read - SSR Death: Rhea Chakraborty, Father Indrajit, Brother Showik Grilled by ED For 11 Hours in Money Laundering Case

Sooraj Pancholi, who is already fighting a battle of perception in the Jiah Khan suicide case for years, earlier said that he is not associated with either Disha or Sushant and taking his name in various conspiracy theories is only harming his family. Sooraj said that he doesn't know if SSR was killed or he died by suicide by the people who are targeting him in the case definitely want him to end his life.

While speaking to India Today, Sooraj said, "I have done everything possible to get my first film. So, this is my passion and I'm not going to give up that easy. And these people who are talking about me should have some sense and should have some kind of humanity. Because yeh fair nahi hai. They are destroying my life. I don't know whether Sushant committed suicide or not. I don't know. But these people will definitely drive me to commit suicide. I would like to say that".

As per various theories doing the rounds, Sooraj Pancholi had thrown a party at his place on the night of June 13, a day before SSR died. It is also rumoured that the actor and Disha were a part of the same circle. However, both Sooraj and his family have been denying the reports. Earlier, a few news channels also showcased a picture of Sooraj with one of his female friends, claiming that the girl in the picture was Disha. However, the actor took to Instagram to ridicule the media for sharing fake pictures. He busted the rumours and mentioned that the girl in the picture was actually his friend named Anushri Gaur who doesn’t even live in India.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case from Mumbai Police and will be investigating in the matter. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday has grilled Rhea Chakraborty, his father and brother over an FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh.