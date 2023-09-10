Home

Sooraj Pancholi recently confessed that he has been in a serious relationship for more than seven years and is also considering future wedding plans.

Sooraj Pancholi Opens up on His Wedding Plans: Sooraj Pancholi has finally broken silence on his relationship status. The actor who was earlier in a relationship with late actress Jiah Khan has now admitted that he has been dating someone for more than seven years. He expressed happiness over his current phase and even admitted that he might consider marriage plans for future as well. Sooraj is the son of character actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab. Sooraj, who made his Bollywood debut with Hero opposite Athiya Shetty had confessed that he lost work due to the charges imposed against him in Jiah Khan suicide case.

The actor in an interaction with ETimes said, “I think my relationship with Jiah was probably the shortest relationship I have had. After that, I have been in one relationship and it’s been about seven years now, and it is beautiful. There’s nothing in the world that can match up to the feeling of being in love, being taken care of, and doing the same for the other person.” In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up on his court trial and opined, “I was made into this ‘evil monster’ when I was only a 20-year-old. It was not in my control because I faced a virtual media trial, where there was no investigation, no research, no evidence. My entire trial was a media trial. It was all hearsay. That’s what made it even worse and it took 10 years”.

For the unversed, Jiah Khan was found dead in her Mumbai flat in 2013. The Mumbai Police booked Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide). Jiah’s mother Rabia had accused Sooraj of murder and even filed a case against him. In April 2023, a special CBI court pronounced its judgment in the 10-year-long case and acquitted Sooraj. The court cited a lack of evidence in the case against Sooraj while announcing the verdict in Mumbai.

