Sooraj Pancholi’s Team Distributes Sweets to Paps After Actor Gets Acquitted in Jiah Khan Case

Sooraj Pancholi's team distributes sweets to the media after the actor was acquitted by court in connection to Jiah Khan case.

Sooraj Pancholi’s Team Distributes Sweets to Paps: Sooraj Pancholi recently got relief from a Mumbai court in connection with the Jiah Khan suicide case. The actor was accused of killing Jiah (abetment to suicide) by her mother Rabia Khan. Sooraj recently spoke to the media after the court’s decision. Sooraj took to his Instagram stories post the judgement and wrote “The TRUTH Always Wins! #GodisGreat,” adding heart and folded hands emojis. The court on Friday maintained that even though there were 22 prosecution witnesses in the case with Rabia Khan being the prime witness who testified against Sooraj, they were not enough to prove that the actor was directly involved in Jiah’s death. The actor’s father Aditya Pancholi stated that “It’s a huge relief not only for Sooraj but also for the whole family.”

Sooraj’s team was also seen distributing sweets to the media as the verdict came in favour of him. The actor also said in his statement “The verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age, I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world.”

Reacting to Sooraj’s acquittal in the case, Rabia said, “She was murdered. I have maintained that she was killed but the court has given its judgment on the basis of the abetment to suicide. I respect the court’s decision. CBI hasn’t collected evidence. We will be approaching the High Court.”

