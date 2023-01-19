Home

Soorarai Pottru Actress Aparna Balamurli Gets Inappropriately Touched by College Student, Check Reaction

Soorarai Pottru actress Aparna Balamurli was inappropriately touched by a college student while she was promoting her upcoming film Thankam in Kerala.

Aparna Balamurli Gets Inappropriately Touched by Student: Aparna Balamurli was recently in Kerala for the promotion of her upcoming film Thankam. The actress attended an event at a college where a student inappropriately touched her. The viral video has left netizens enraged. Angry users have condemned the behaviour of the student on social media. During the promotional event her co-star Vineeth Srinivasan and the film’s team were also present. Aparna has also played a crucial role in Suriya starrer Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru. She hails from Kerala and works mostly in Malayalam cinema.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO APARNA BALAMURLI’S RECENT PROMOTIONAL EVENT:

There are social conventions to be observed in public so that incidents like this do not happen……it’s happening much too often all over the country……our education authorities please take note. — MP Chandran (@MPChandran6) January 19, 2023

One should not cross their Limits, surprisingly none of the film personalities didn’t come to her rescue and condemn the incidence. Very unfortunate… — sivakumar (@kssivakumar) January 19, 2023

This needs to be corrected, what does he do, if he wants a photo, he supposes to take permission or request her, if she permits then he should maintain distance from her. what the organizers are doing. -Dr.SHANMUKHA SWAMY.Hyderabad. — Dr.SHANMUKHA SWAMY (@shanmukha881960) January 19, 2023

Unacceptable & Disgusting..😐 — Orange (@rishivarma2114) January 19, 2023

APARNA BALAMURLI GETS UNCOMFORTBLE DURING COLLEGE EVENT

Aparna can be seen posing on the fan’s request when she felt uncomfortable. The student tried to put his arm around the actress while getting clicked. As Aparna movie away, he immediately apologised to her with folded hands. But netizens were furious as college authorities present on stage did not take any immediate action.

Aparna was last seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer action-thriller Kaapa (2022). She will next be seen i the Malayalam disaster thriller 2018 (2023).

