Soorarai Pottru Actress Aparna Balamurli Gets Inappropriately Touched by College Student, Check Reaction

Soorarai Pottru actress Aparna Balamurli was inappropriately touched by a college student while she was promoting her upcoming film Thankam in Kerala.

Published: January 19, 2023 5:19 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Aparna Balamurli Gets Inappropriately Touched by Student: Aparna Balamurli was recently in Kerala for the promotion of her upcoming film Thankam. The actress attended an event at a college where a student inappropriately touched her. The viral video has left netizens enraged. Angry users have condemned the behaviour of the student on social media. During the promotional event her co-star Vineeth Srinivasan and the film’s team were also present. Aparna has also played a crucial role in Suriya starrer Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru. She hails from Kerala and works mostly in Malayalam cinema.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO APARNA BALAMURLI’S RECENT PROMOTIONAL EVENT:

APARNA BALAMURLI GETS UNCOMFORTBLE DURING COLLEGE EVENT

Aparna can be seen posing on the fan’s request when she felt uncomfortable. The student tried to put his arm around the actress while getting clicked. As Aparna movie away, he immediately apologised to her with folded hands. But netizens were furious as college authorities present on stage did not take any immediate action.

Aparna was last seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer action-thriller Kaapa (2022). She will next be seen i the Malayalam disaster thriller 2018 (2023).

Published Date: January 19, 2023 5:19 PM IST