Tamil film Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara has been featured on the list of films eligible at the 93rd Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared the list and out of 366 films, Suriya starrer became only India's official entry for Oscars 2021. According to the list released by the Academy, it also includes some of the popular films like Birds Of Prey, The Christmas Chronicles 2, The Croods: A New Age, Da 5 Bloods, Mulan, Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, The White Tiger and many others.

The earlier reports suggested that Soorarai Pottru had joined the Oscars race under Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best original score category. After Malayalam film Jallikattu failed to make it to the top, Soorarai Pottru becomes the only Indian film at the Oscars race.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed on Friday the list of 366 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 93rd Oscars. Sudha Kongara directorial Soorarai Pottru was also featured on the list and thus became the only Indian film to still be under consideration at the Oscars this year. The movie is partially based on Simply Fly, the biography of Captain GR Gopinath, who is the founder of Air Deccan.

How a Film Can Won Oscars

To reach the top level and win the Oscars race, Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru has to make it to the final nomination and for that it needs to complete in several rounds and win whopping votes. The voting lines of The Academy awards will open from March 5, 2021 to March 10, 2021. The final list of nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Screening Room

Soorarai Pottru is available at the screening room. The academy had launched a paid service where directors from across the globe can submit their films, projects for screening. Once the process starts, a film has to clear several rounds at the screenings. These members of the International Feature Film Preliminary Voting committee must meet a minimum viewing requirement in order to be eligible to vote in the category.

