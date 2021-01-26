Tamil film Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya has made its entry into the Oscar race. The film is loosely based on the biography of Captain Gopinath, founder of the low-cost airline, Air Deccan. Soorarai Pottru is competing in the general category of Oscars and is in the race for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Composer, and Best story writer among other categories. The movie is made available at the Academy Screening Room from today onwards and will be viewed by the academy members for votes and nominations. Also Read - Oscar-Nominated Soorarai Pottru Starring Suriya - Here's How And Where To Watch The Tamil Film

Co-producer, Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian said, "Our team is confident that the film will impress upon the Oscar Jury members as to how it has impressed millions of film lovers across the globe."



The film premiered on November 12 on Amazon Prime Video and was a hit instantly. It was the first Tamil film to have a direct-to-OTT release. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film featured Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali.

Meanwhile, the Malayalam film, Jallikattu, has been selected as the official Indian entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, 2021. The Academy is focusing on ensuring that the event is held in a traditional manner. However, it is to be seen how they put a plan in place to hold the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The 2021 Oscars are scheduled to take place on April 25. The shortlist for Academy Awards will be unveiled on February 9, and nominations will be announced on March 15.

