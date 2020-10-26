Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of the highly-anticipated action drama Soorarai Pottru. Starring Suriya, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali, the film is a fictionalized version of the book Simply Fly written on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline. Helmed by Sudha Kongara (Puthum Pudhu Kaalai) and produced by Suriya, and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Guneet Monga and Aalif Surti, Soorarai Pottru is a part of Amazon Prime Video’s exciting festive line-up. Also Read - Amazon Prime's Festive Releases: Coolie No. 1 Gets Christmas; Durgavati, And Soorarai Pottru Also on The List

The 2-minute trailer is an energetic presentation of the film, that talks about one man's ambition to make flying affordable for the working class. Prime Members in India and in 200 countries and territories can stream the film starting 12th November in Tamil as well as in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam (dubs in all 3 languages) on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer:

Actor and Producer Suriya said, “Sorrarai Pottru is a very special movie for me and one that’s very close to my heart. With this film, we want to bring out the message that nothing in this world can stop you from chasing your dreams if you are true to yourself and dedicated to the task. We hope that the audience will continue to shower us with their unwavering support”.

Actress Aparna Balamurali said, “Sorrarai Pottru has given me a chance to work with such incredible Sudha ma’am and versatile actors like Suriya and Orvashi. This is like a dream come true for me. I have worked really hard for this role and it required a lot of physical and mental preparation to get into the skin of the character. The film is an inspiration to all those who dare to dream, by sharing a story of synergy, love, hardships and one man’s dream to fly.”