Actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh starrer big-budget movies Sooryavanshi and '83 are the two films waiting for a theatre release since March when a nationwide lockdown was announced this year. The makers later announced that Sooryanshi is going to take over the screens on Diwali while Christmas will be booked for '83. Now, after a lot of speculations, Reliance Entertainment finally released a statement saying they are highly awaiting a theatrical release for both the film on two big occasions.

Earlier, Reliance CEO Shibasish Sarkar told Bollywoodhungama that they might explore the option of going to OTT platforms for a release if things don't get back to normal in theatres soon. After his statement, it was speculated that the two films are just looking over their way to OTT platforms. The fans have been wanting a theatrical experience with the two big films and seems like that's what exactly they are going to get now.

“We are very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation will improve much in time for the release of our awaited films, Sooryavanshi and 83, this Diwali and Christmas, respectively,” (sic) read the tweet made by Reliance Entertainment.

Shibasish said, “We are 100% inclined to take the theatrical route. However, at the same time, we don’t want to delay the release further than practically possible. That means we will not like to push release dates beyond Diwali / Christmas. So the first option is to go theatrical if cinemas open up and audiences are back.”

Meanwhile, Akshay’s other film Laxmmi Bomb is going to stream on Disney+Hotstar soon. Other films that are awaiting the release on big screens include Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 among others.