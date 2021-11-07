New Delhi: A group of farmers protesting against the new farm laws forced five cinema halls in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur to stop screening Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif-starrer film ‘Sooryavanshi’ on Saturday. Activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian), led by the outfit’s district president Swaran Dhugga, staged a demonstration and a protest march from the local Shaheed Udham Singh Park to Swaran cinema against the screening of the movie.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif’s Film Collects Rs 23.85 Crore

Some of the protesting farmers tore posters of the movie put up outside the theatres, saying they were opposing the film's lead actor Akshay Kumar for not supporting their protest. They forced the cinema hall authorities to stop screening the film, and condemned the actor for not speaking up in support of their protest, The protesters added that they would not allow screening of his movies until the farm laws are repealed.

Another farmers' union Kisan Ekta Morcha also voiced against the screening 'Sooryavanshi' in Punjab as the cast and crew in the movie did not support farmers' protest.

“They come, they loot us and then forget us! We will strongly oppose showcasing of #Sooryavanshi in #punjab theatres! Won’t allow them loot us more!!

#KisanMajdoorEktaZindabaad @Kisanektamorcha #goback_akshaykumar #BoycottSooryavanshi”, said Kisan Ekta Morcha in a Facebook post.

In February this year, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar voiced for paving way for an amicable solution following the uproar on the farmers’ movement.

Kumar, on February 3 had tweeted, “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”