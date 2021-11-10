Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar- Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is soaring high on the ticket window. Surpassing all expectations, the action-packed film has finally crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Sooryavanshi has not only swept everyone off their feet with the BO numbers but also with the action sequences.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Finds an Apartment For Katrina Kaif, Pays Whopping Amount As Security and Rent | Can You Guess?

As per the trade estimates, Sooryavanshi is unstoppable. The film crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on day 3. The action film is also doing well at the worldwide box office. As per reports, the collections could have gone over Rs 140 crore. Now, in Box Office India the film entered the 100 crore club.

Sooryavanshi earned a total to Rs 91.59 crore in four days as per BO India. With the Tuesday collection, the tally now stands at around Rs 103 crore. Interestingly, Sooryavanshi becomes the first Bollywood movie to enter 100 crore club since January 2019 .

‘SOORYAVANSHI’ OVERSEAS: 4-DAY TOTAL ₹ 28 CR…

⭐ Day 1: $ 1.08 mn

⭐ Day 2: $ 1.15 mn

⭐ Day 3: $ 1.06 mn

⭐ Day 4: $ 480k

⭐ Total: $ 3.78 million [₹ 28.01 cr]#Sooryavanshi #Overseas pic.twitter.com/rnzQcm1zeI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2021

After a long wait, the theaters have finally opened and some of the big Bollywood films have been showing their flair since their release. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgan starrer has been released in theaters on November 5. The film has been doing good business since the first week of its release.

Go and watch the film at the nearby theater.