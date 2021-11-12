Sooryavanshi Weekly Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s film has managed to impress the audience with this cop drama Sooryavanshi. Akshay as cop has won millions of hearts and his leading lady Katrina Kaif has garnered praises for her performance in the film. Theatres are full as fans are going to watch Sooryanvanshi, so much so, that it is now inching closer to the Rs. 200 crore mark at box office. Sooryavanshi, the fourth film from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, has turned out to be a major crowd puller.Also Read - From Vicky Kaushal's Big Entry on Ghodi to Katrina Kaif's Mehendi Function - Team Reaches Six Senses Fort to Finalise Everything

Also, there is a good news for all the Akshay Kumar fans who couldn’t go at the theatres to watch the film. Sooryavanshi will premiere on Netflix a month after its theatrical release, stepping aside from the conventional eight week window. It has been reported that Netflix has paid a premium price to Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment. “While the earlier deal was cracked at approx. Rs. 75 crores, the team of Sooryavanshi has fetched Rs. 100 crores from Netflix for its premiere on December 4,” revealed a trade source to Bollywood Hungama. Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office Sets New Records For Rohit Shetty, Beats Golmaal 3 With Rs 112.36 cr After 6 Days

In total, if we club Sooryavanshi’s first week of earnings, the film has reached whopping Rs 274 crores (approx.) On Day 7, the film’s worldwide box office collection reached Rs 174.65 crore. Rs 100 crore has been fetched from streaming giant Netflix. In total, Sooryanashi earned Rs 274.65 crore in a week. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal’s ex Harleen Sethi Reacts to Actor Getting Married to Katrina Kaif