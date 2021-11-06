Movie: SooryavanshiAlso Read - Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse of Her Sparkling Diwali Celebrations in New LA Home With Nick Jonas, See Pics

Sooryavanshi Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Abhimanyu Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Jain, Asif Basra, Rajendra Gupta, Sikandar Kher, Uday Tikekar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn

Sooryavanshi Director: Rohit Shetty

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Russel D’Silva

The D-Day is finally here. At long last, after a wait of almost a year and a half, Director Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi finally releases on the big screen, and that, too, with the added responsibility of bringing the Hindi film audience back to cinema halls. So, does the man with the masala midas touch deliver the Diwali dhamaka the whole of Bollywood has been waiting for and does Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi live up to the lofty standards of Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. The answer to both those questions is a responding yes.

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Sooryavanshi is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Sooryavanshi review.

What’s it about

Sooryavanshi was pretty much self-explained in its trailer, where it’s top eponymous ATS cop (Akshay Kumar) has to stop a series of bomb blasts by terrorist sleeper cells, set to supersede anything done in the ’93 serial blasts or the 26/11 attack. It’s in the how and where this unfolds that Rohit Shetty displays his genius in Sooryavanshi.

Watch the Sooryavanshi trailer below:

What’s hot

Sooryavanshi is a paisa vasool ride back to larger-than-life, star-driven cinema on the big screen. The movie begins with a bang, Director Rohit Shetty setting things up in trademark style with a rip-roaring action sequence for leading man Akshay Kumar. And boy, has Akshay been presented like the superstar he is, but hasn’t been showcased as since Lord knows when. What’s more, it’s a joy to finally watch the Khiladi of yore back in action, performing high-intensity martial arts sequences and stylish kicks just as his fans loved watching him do in his younger days. Moreover, the backstory Rohit Shetty sets up is so interesting despite us knowing the real incidents. Plus, his attention to minor details is as spot on as always (like even for something as small as who a doctor can operate on or not or somthing as big as getting all aspect of terrorist sleeper cells right) – this man is truly a Director with artistic sensibilities masquerading as a masala filmmaker.

Even the way he sets up the romantic track between Akki and Katrina Kaif, fluidly gels with the story, plus we’re clearly reminded why Akshay and Katrina are such a beautiful onscreen pair as they light the screen on fire. Even Jaaved Jaaferi and Jackie Shroff get their best roles in years. Heck, even those in bit parts like Gulshan Grover and Asif Basra are cast for pin-point reasons. The single screen public will also love the subtle bits of comedy added, none of whichbdistract from the main plot. And those worried about Sooryavanshi being over-grilled with jingosim can rest easy, all the dialogues are etched with careful thought, even the ones mean to evoke claps and whistles. This is so far a truly very well-made masala movie, seeped in a topical, relevant subject, shrouded in a carefully constructed cross-border plot.

As for Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh’s big entries, they more than live up to their highly anticipated cameo billings, easily at par with anything Marvel has dished out in its Avengers universe. And their climax along with Akshay Kumar is a thing of beauty, by far one of the greatest choreographed action sequences in the history of Indian cinema. However, for me, three scenes stood out the most in Sooryavanshi – when Akshay renders a dialogue of putting the past behind us (imperative in today’s powderkeg milieu in the country), when Ranveer renders a monologue praising Pakistan’s citizens, but bashing its state-funded terrorism, and a wonderfully nostalgic moment when Muslim and Hindi priests band together to protect an idol, creating an iconic frame. Technically, it’s also a very sound film, with the editing, camerawork, VFX, background score and overall production values all gelling well.

What’s not

Barring Akshay Kumar’s introductory opening action sequence, the first half is absent if anymore marquee high-octane moments, which is slightly disappointing from a Rohit Shetty movie, especially one belonging to the same franchise as Singham and Simmba. Furthermore, some plot inconsistencies are loopholes are apparent, which would’ve become prominent were it not for the climax. And in his love for cops, Rohit Shetty once again falters by glorifying police brutality or even in how the police treats the kin of terrorist accused.

Verdict

Keeping some flaws aside, which you’ll gladly overlook by the end, Sooryavanshi evokes the feeling of ‘Mazaa Aala Re Aala’. This is exactly why you go to watch big Bollywood films on the big screen. Rohith Shetty brings “our” Hindi cinema back with a bang. This is going to be my first of multiple viewings in the theatre, and I’m guessing, many of yours, too. I’m going with 4 out of 5 stars.

Stars: 4 out of 5