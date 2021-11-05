Sooryavanshi Opening Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar- Katrina Kaif starrer directed by Rohit Shetty has hit the theatres worldwide on November 5. The first day first show has got over and the fans and critics have been going crazy. Interestingly, Sooryavanshi is one of the widest international distribution for an Indian film during the Covid-19 pandemic – 1300 screens in 66 countries. In India, the film will be released over 4226 screens with Mumbai getting the maximum shows, that is 1035. In Delhi, it will be released in 923 screens. The film also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree and Vicky Kaushal's Company For Aarti Shetty's Diwali Bash | Photos

Sooryavanshi Goes Big In International Markets

In North America, Sooryavanshi will be released on 520 screens in 490 locations. It will be shown on 137 screens in the United Arab Emirates and 107 screens in Australia. Sooryavanshi will release at 158 locations across Europe, including 29 screens in France, 36 screens in Germany, 20 screens in Spain, and 19 screens in Italy. Not only that, Israel, Japan, Chile, Egypt, Iraq and Djibouti are amongst the non-traditional countries where Sooryavanshi will be released. Also Read - Sooryavanshi Song Najaa Out: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s Contemporary Dance on Catchy Beats Will Surely Make You Groove

Sooryavanshi’s Opening Box Office Prediction

Rohit Shetty, whose last release Simmba was a blockbuster, is all set to get Sooryavanshi a double century. It has been reported that the film will take an opening of 20-25 crores. It is too early now to say but once Friday comes to a close, the numbers will be out by Saturday. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty Pairing Up For a Cop Based Web Series? Read Deets Here

Sooryavanshi gets 4.5 stars from film critic Taran Adarsh

Taran Adarsh wrote, “#OneWordReview… #Sooryavanshi: FANTASTIC. Rating: Medium starMedium starMedium starMedium star½ First #Singham. Then #Simmba. Now #Sooryavanshi… #RohitShetty gets it right yet again… Stars, scale, action, entertainment, #Sooryavanshi has it all… SURE-SHOT SMASH HIT. #SooryavanshiReview.”

In another tweet, Taran wrote, “#AkshayKumar returns to the action genre with #Sooryavanshi. He indulges in fisticuffs, spews fire and venom, pumps bullets, vanquishes the villain and romances #KatrinaKaif… #AjayDevgn and #RanveerSingh’s presence is sone pe suhaaga, a master stroke. #SooryavanshiReview”.

Sooryavanshi tickets are sold out and we are just waiting to watch the film to review for our readers.