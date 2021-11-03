Sooryavanshi Song Najaa Out: Pepping up our drooping Wednesday moods, the makers of Sooryavanshi, starring actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have dropped the much-awaited Punjabi song Najaa and fans can’t help getting up instantly to shake a leg. Coming just in the midst of the ongoing wedding season, the latest song crooned by singers Pav Dharia, Nikhita and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi with its foot-tapping beats already seems a blockbuster.Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty Pairing Up For a Cop Based Web Series? Read Deets Here

The music video is undoubtedly a feast for the eyes as Akshay and Katrina ooze energy and oomph with their uber-cool dance steps in the track. Even fans couldn’t resist praising Akshay and Katrina’s dancing skills. “You both are slaying,” a fan commented. “Loved it. You guys have set the dance floor on fire,” another one wrote. Also Read - Did Salman Khan Tease Katrina Kaif About Vicky Kaushal on Bigg Boss 15?

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share the song video and wrote, “Time to put on your dancing shoes as the biggest party anthem of the year is here🕺💃🏻 #NaJaa Song out now! LINK IN BIO @katrinakaif @itsrohitshetty @tanishk_bagchi @pavdharia @nikhitagandhiofficial”. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa to Get Married After Diwali? All About Wedding Dates And Preparation

Sooryavanshi also features Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameo appearances reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba from the franchise’s previous films.

The film is all set to release on November 5 in theatres near you.

