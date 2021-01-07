The fans of Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh are anticipating the release of two big films – ’83, and Sooryavanshi in theatres this year. While there’s a lot that still needs clarification and patience including the audience’s faith in going back to the theatres, the makers of both the films are confident that both the films will be crucial in bringing back the audience to the theatres after the entire pandemic scare. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's 83 To Have Theatrical Christmas Release, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Pushed To 2021

In his latest interview with Mid-Day, Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibasish Sarkar mentioned that they are keen to release one of the two films on Holi this year. He said that even though there's time to see the good-old-days in theatres again, they are seeking a positive change soon after which they will decide on releasing either '83 or Sooryavanshi on the big screen in March. Sarkar said that the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer was anyway scheduled to hit the screens in March last year, so it's likely that they go with Sooryavanshi as their first pick. However, the final decision between the two releases will be taken soon.

The Reliance Group CEO was quoted as saying, "A section of people headed to theatres to watch Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984. That was an encouraging sign. So, now, we are looking at bringing one of the films in the third week of March, during Holi. We have yet to decide on the film though."

Commenting on releasing the Rohit Shetty-directorial first, Sarkar said, “We were supposed to release Sooryavanshi on March 24, and ’83 in April. If we follow the same sequence, Sooryavanshi should come first. That said, we are discussing the nitty-gritty.” The makers are also relying big on the release of Tamil star Vijay’s movie Master which is slated to hit the screens on January 13. The makers want to test the waters with the release of Master as it’s the first big films hitting the theatres in the pandemic times.

“We are waiting for the January 13 release. There are four to five big releases in Tamil and Telugu cinema. There is a huge amount of confidence in the makers and the audience,” said Sarkar.

So which film do you want to see on screen first?