Sooryavanshi Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi releases amid high expectations today. Rohit Shetty’s new directorial is the fourth instalment of Shetty’s Cop Universe and it stars Akshay Kumar as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif with supporting cast of Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameo appearances reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba from the franchise’s previous films.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Opening Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar- Katrina Kaif Starrer Expected to Garner Rs. 20-25 Crores on Day 1?

Ever since the first trailer of Sooryavanshi dropped on YouTube, the internet has been buzzing about Akshay Kumar’s cop avatar. Sooryavanshi has already garnered a lot of positive reviews from fans. From enjoyable action sequences to Ranveer Singh’s rowdy performance, the film is garnering a lot of praise. However, there was a section of media who didn’t like the film and call it ‘garbage’. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree and Vicky Kaushal's Company For Aarti Shetty's Diwali Bash | Photos

Take a look at twitter reactions on Sooryavanshi:

#Sooryavanshi watching it in the theatres reminds me why it is irreplaceable! #RohitShetty congratulations! It is a full paisa vasool entertainer! @akshaykumar #KatrinaKaif — Bhavna Agarwal (@tadfilmy) November 5, 2021

Now time to #sooryavanshireview

No storyline. Mindless action. Unbearable comedy. Horrible direction. Only Katrina looks good. It’s a bucket full with garbage & garbage is akshay kumar. #Sooryavanashi gives us cancer.

A simple description : Torture to eyes. DISASTER -1.5*/5* — bollywood movie critic (@TalkWithKnock) November 5, 2021

#sooryavanshi one word review . Kiddish . Over the top . Nonsensical drama . Ranveer Singh stands out. Ajay is fab. Akshay hams looks weak and loose . Highly predictable mess by Shetty . Katrina quit movies. 1/5 star climax is good — GURU FILMY (@Filmyboy3) November 5, 2021

It’s a interval #Sooryavanshi one word review…flop

Nothing new…baby n black friday ka dvd dekh ke new script bana diya hai .. flop. — Amit Tiwari (@amit_tiwari1303) November 5, 2021

Your thoughts? Watch this space for more updates on Sooryavanshi.