Sorab Bedi breaks silence on Malaika Arora Dating rumours after viral party video from Juhu restaurant: 'The friendship has...'

Rumours have been swirling on social media ever since photos and videos of Bollywood diva Malaika Arora spending time with Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi surfaced online. The clips, which showed the two enjoying themselves at a party, quickly caught the attention of fans and gossip circles, leading many to speculate that the pair might be dating.

However, the speculation did not last long before Sorab himself stepped forward to address the rumours. Speaking about the viral moment, he clarified that there is no romantic relationship between him and Malaika and that the two simply share a friendly bond.

Sorab Bedi breaks the silence on relationship speculation

Responding to the buzz, Sorab spoke candidly about how the friendship began and how the rumours took him by surprise. Reportedly, he explained that his connection with Malaika actually developed through mutual friends during his early modelling days. He said, “Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta gave me a chance to walk the ramp during my modelling days. I became friends with them and started going out to parties. At one of the parties, I met Malaika (Arora) through my mentors. She is also a close friend of Delnaz and Vahbiz. Hence, Malaika and I became friends. There is nothing between us.”

According to Sorab, the friendship has existed for years, and the recent speculation has only surfaced because he has become more visible in the public eye.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sorab says online speculation is disappointing

While clarifying the rumours, Sorab also admitted that he was disappointed with how people reacted to the viral video and photos. He shared, “People are talking about several things about us. They should think twice before speaking about a girl. It could affect her mental state. Aisa karna nahin chahiye. (They shouldn’t do it). I didn’t party with them for the first time. I have been partying with Vahbiz, Delnaz and Malaika for many years.”

He further explained that he had posted photos with Malaika in the past as well, but they never attracted attention because he was not widely known at the time. “Now, I am a known face; hence, it is now being noticed by people,” he added.

Viral party photos fuelled speculation

The speculation started earlier this week when several pictures and short clips from a party began circulating on social media. The gathering reportedly took place at Malaika’s restaurant in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Sorab had also shared photos from the evening on Instagram, congratulating Malaika for her restaurant venture with the caption, “Congratulations @malaikaaroraofficial for @sweeneybombay (sic).” The post was later deleted, but screenshots had already begun circulating online.

In one of the pictures, Malaika was seen posing with Sorab, while another clip showed the two dancing together during the party. The cheerful moments soon led fans to wonder whether there was more to their relationship than friendship.

Malaika Arora’s past relationships

For years, Malaika’s personal life has remained a subject of public interest. The actor was previously married to filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The two were married for nearly two decades before parting ways and finalising their divorce in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan.

After the separation, Malaika was in a long-term relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, which reportedly began around 2016. The couple kept their relationship mostly private but were often seen together at public events before eventually going their separate ways.

Sorab Bedi’s own link-up rumours

Meanwhile, Sorab has also previously been linked with Splitsvilla 16 contestant Niharika Tiwari. However, the actor has largely kept his personal life away from public discussion. For now, Sorab has made it clear that the chatter surrounding him and Malaika is nothing more than social media speculation. According to him, the bond they share is simply a long-standing friendship that has now unexpectedly landed in the spotlight.