Actor Siddharth issued a public apology to Saina Nehwal on Tuesday after facing backlash for his rude joke that he wrote in a tweet to India's badminton player. In a long apology letter, Siddharth wrote, "Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things, but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke if a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land."

"I, however, must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth," it added.

Siddharth’s apology comes in after the National Commission for Women (NCW)’s chairperson Rekha Sharma took suo motu cognizance regarding ‘defamatory’ tweet. Siddharth had earlier issue a clarification on his tweet; however, even that couldn’t do damage control for the actor.

For the unversed, Siddharth is being criticised for a tweet he wrote in response to Saina Nehwal’s tweet over the lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur on January 5. Several netizens and popular celebrities slammed him for his ‘crass’ language.