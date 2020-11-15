Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away today at Kolkata hospital after an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments. He was 85. Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He recovered from the infection, but his condition did not improve as he suffered from multiple ailments, including neurological complications. The hospital released an official statement on Chatterjee’s passing away: “We declare with a heavy heart that Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at 12-15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (November 15, 2020). We pay our homage to his soul.” Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee Dies at 85 in Kolkata After Struggle With COVID-19 Encephalopathy

Soumitra Chatterjee was India’s legendary actor whose work was focused on the Bengali film industry. The actor will always be an inspiration to many with his marvelous work in Bengali cinema. The versatile and evergreen performer was best known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray, with whom he worked in fourteen films such as Apur Sansar, Devi, Teen Kanya, Abhijan, Charulata, Kapurush. He was also the first Indian film personality conferred with France’s highest award (Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for artists). Also Read - Only Prayers And Miracle Can Save Soumitra Chatterjee, Doctors Inform Family

Soumitra Chatterjee was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2012 by the government of India for lifetime achievement and awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2004. Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee Health Update: Doctors Might Consider Tracheotomy on Veteran Actor

Soumitra had turned down a national award for the 2001 Special Jury Award for his film ‘Dekha’ as a sign of protest against the bias in the selection process of awards.

His last work was seen in 2019’s Sanjhbati as Chhana Dadu Directed by Leena Gangopadhyay, Saibal Banerjee. The film also starred actors Lily Chakraborty, Dev, Paoli Dam.

Soumitra Chatterjee was a thespian. Apart from films, Soumitra was also an active member of many theatrical acts. In 1978, he went back to theatre work with his production ‘Naam Jiban’ after a journey of 20 years in Bengali cinema. Soumitra not only acted in plays but had also written, translated, and directed a few of them.

Soumitra Chatterjee is survived by wife, son and daughter.

Rest in peace, Soumitra Chatterjee.