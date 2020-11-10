Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee‘s health condition continues to be critical. A team of doctors treating him is now considering tracheostomy on the veteran actor, hoping that the surgery may improve his condition, a senior official said on Monday. The doctor said: “We are also mulling to carry out plasmapheresis after consulting nephrologists. We may consider administrating a tracheostomy on Wednesday. This may improve his condition. Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee's Health Improves Slightly, Doctors Try Hard to Restore His Renal Function

A team of senior doctors from the state health department visited Soumitra Chatterjee at the private hospital and held elaborate discussions with the doctors treating him. Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee Opens Eyes But Doesn't Communicate, Here's How Doctors Are Finally Feeling Positive About His Health

The 85-year-old actor continues to be on ventilator support. As per a report in India Today, the team of doctors treating Chatterjee is currently weighing whether the use of this method could lead to any other unwanted health issues or cause any physical harm. The doctors have confirmed that they have received approval from his family in this regard. If all goes well, he could have a tracheostomy early next week. Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee Heath Update, November 2: Doctors Say 'Losing Ground', Third Dialysis to be Done

What is a tracheostomy?

Tracheostomy is a surgical procedure that consists of making an incision (cut) on the anterior aspect (front) of the neck and opening a direct airway through an incision in the trachea (windpipe). The resulting stoma (hole) can serve independently as an airway or as a site for a tracheal tube or tracheostomy tube to be inserted; this tube allows a person to breathe without the use of the nose or mouth.

Soumitra Chatterjee’s hemoglobin had improved and his platelet count had reached to more than one lakh-count.

The actor was admitted to Kolkata’s Belle Vue hospital on October 6 after testing positive for the coronavirus. Even though he was tested negative later, his health deteriorated as COVID-19 encephalopathy set in and the doctors detected various complications due to comorbidities.

On the work front, Soumitra Chatterjee has debuted in Satyajit Ray’s masterpiece Apur Sansar.

We wish him a speedy recovery.