The funeral of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been performed on Sunday with full state honours. The news was revealed by an aide to NDTV who also informed that the last rites of the Padma Bhushan – Dadasaheb Phalke-winning actor was performed today at Keoratala Crematorium in Kolkata with complete police honours. He was honoured with a gun salute by the Kolkata Police.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was also at the hospital this morning to be with the actor's family after his death, attended the funeral. Along with her, several cinema personalities from the Bengali film industry were also present. Soumitra's last rites were lead by a funeral procession from Rabindra Sadan to Keoratala Crematorium, which was attended by hundreds of fans and the CM.

After the death of Chatterjee, it is reported that the body was taken to the Technician Studio in Tollygunge. He was later taken to Rabindra Sadan, where numerous fans paid their last respects.

Chatterjee died on November 15 in Kolkata at the age of 85. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 6 after which he was hospitalised at Bellevue Nursing Home in Kolkata where he breathed his last on Sunday, November 15. Even though Chatterjee was tested negative, the COVID-19 encephalopathy set in causing various other infections. Chatterjee had been struggling with COVID-19 complications for the last 40 days. A special team of doctors tried to improve his health condition by performing dialysis, putting him on a ventilator, and even conducting a tracheotomy. However, nothing helped and the actor was put on different life support systems on Saturday.

The hospital released an official statement on Chatterjee’s passing away: “We declare with a heavy heart that Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at 12-15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (November 15, 2020). We pay our homage to his soul.”