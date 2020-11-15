Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away today in Kolkata’s hospital after a-month-long battle with multiple ailments. He was 85. Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. After the news about his death was confirmed, his fans took to their social media handle to pay their respects. Netizens paid tribute to the veteran actor. Also Read - What is COVID-19 Encephalopathy, The Condition That Took Soumitra Chatterjee's Life

Politicians Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi also took to social media to pay tribute. Rahul Gandhi wrote: "It's sad to hear of the demise of Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Soumitra Chatterjee, an actor par excellence who the nation has revered over the years. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans".

PM Modi wrote: "Shri Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

It’s sad to hear of the demise of Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Soumitra Chatterjee, an actor par excellence who the nation has revered over the years. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/XsbNmfF5AI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 15, 2020

Deeply pained to learn about the demise of legendary Soumitra Chatterjee ji. An iconic actor, who took Bengali cinema to new heights. In Soumitra Da, Indian silver screen has lost a gem. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and countless followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind condoles the death of veteran actor #SoumitraChatterjee. “He made immense contribution to the craft of acting”, tweets President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/2sqmnpYdzl — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

He recovered from the infection, but his condition did not improve as he suffered from multiple ailments, including neurological complications. The hospital released an official statement on Chatterjee’s passing away: “We declare with a heavy heart that Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at 12-15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (November 15, 2020). We pay our homage to his soul.”