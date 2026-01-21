Home

Sourabh Raaj Jain criticises authorities after Noida engineer Yuvraj Mehta drowns in open pit, calls it ‘Terribly shocking’

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain criticises authorities following the tragic death of Noida engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned in an open pit, raising concerns over civic negligence.

A tragic incident in Noida has left many in shock after a young software engineer lost his life in a construction pit. The incident, which happened in the early hours of Saturday, has sparked outrage on social media and raised questions about the city’s safety measures. Among those speaking out is actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who took to Instagram to criticise authorities over the delayed rescue efforts.

What did Saurabh Raaj Jain say?

Sourabh Raaj Jain, widely recognized for his role as Lord Krishna in the 2013 series Mahabharat, called the incident “terribly shocking.” On Tuesday, he shared his frustration on Instagram, saying, “Incident that took place in Noida where a young engineer drowned after asking for help for almost 2 hours… is terribly shocking.”

He went on to question the accountability of authorities, adding, “Is this the price we have to pay as citizens? No one from authority that runs on tax money could take timely action. It was not a sudden accident. For almost 2 hours, he asked for help… Is there no responsibility of the authorities, SHAME.”

What happened to Yuvraj Mehta?

The victim, 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, was returning home from work when his SUV crashed through a damaged roadside barrier. The car plunged into a deep water-filled pit dug for an ongoing construction project near Sector 150, Noida. Dense fog reduced visibility and the pit had no barricades, reflectors, or warning lights, despite earlier safety complaints.

Yuvraj managed to climb onto the roof of his submerged vehicle and called for help for nearly two hours while rescue personnel struggled at the site and his father watched helplessly. His body was recovered around 4:30 am on Saturday, leaving family friends and the local community in grief.

More about the tragic incident

Following the tragedy, Noida police arrested Abhay Kumar, one of the owners of Wishtown Planners Pvt Ltd, responsible for the site. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the company’s second owner, Manish Kumar, who remains absconding. The incident has raised concerns over safety regulations at construction sites across the city.

About Sourabh Raaj Jain

Sourabh Raaj Jain has been a prominent figure in Indian television since his debut in Remix in 2004. Known for portraying mythological characters such as Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva he has also played complex roles like Dhana Nanda in Chandragupta Maurya.

