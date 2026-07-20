Sourav Ganguly becomes Bigg Boss Bangla host: Here’s where to watch the new season

Sourav Ganguly is stepping into a brand-new television role as JioStar expands the Bigg Boss franchise with six regional editions. Here's what the major announcement means for viewers across India.

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Sourav Ganguly set to host Bigg Boss Bangla (PC: Instagram)

Sourav Ganguly joins Bigg Boss universe as JioStar announces 6 regional editions, marking one of the biggest expansions in the history of the hit reality franchise. The former India cricket captain is set to host Bigg Boss Bangla, adding a fresh chapter to his successful television journey. The show marks the return of the Bengali edition of the reality franchise after a long gap, with Sourav Ganguly as the host. At the same time, JioStar has confirmed that six regional versions of the show will roll out during the festive season, bringing the popular format to audiences across multiple languages. Here’s what we know so far.

Sourav Ganguly to host Bigg Boss Bangla

Sourav Ganguly will make his debut in the Bigg Boss franchise by hosting Bigg Boss Bangla, which returns after a long gap. Best known for his achievements on the cricket field and his strong presence as a television presenter, Ganguly now takes on a completely different challenge. Sharing a small glimpse of the reality show on Instagram, Star Jalsha wrote, “Bigg Boss Bangla is coming.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Jalsha (@starjalsha)

Sourav Ganguly is currently active as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the head coach of the Delhi Capitals franchise. He previously served as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Bigg Boss Bangla 2026: Where to watch Sourav Ganguly’s reality show on OTT?

Fans can watch Sourav Ganguly-hosted Bigg Boss Bangla on Star Jalsha on television and stream episodes on JioHotstar. The show marks the return of the Bengali edition of the reality franchise after a long gap, with Sourav Ganguly.

TV: Star Jalsha

OTT streaming platform: JioHotstar

Sourav Ganguly’s presence is expected to generate strong interest, particularly because the Bengali version returns after many years.

JioStar expands Bigg Boss with six regional editions

The broadcaster has confirmed that six editions of Bigg Boss will launch from September 2026 across its television network and on JioHotstar. Alongside Ganguly’s Bangla edition, Salman Khan will continue as the face of the Hindi version, while Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeep, and Mohanlal will return to host the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam editions respectively.

Mahesh Shetty, Head – Entertainment Sales, TV, JioStar said, “This festive season marks our biggest milestone yet as six editions come together across languages, making it the biggest-ever celebration of the show. The enduring strength of Bigg Boss lies in its ability to drive sustained audience participation and create shared cultural moments that translate into measurable business outcomes for brands… At JioStar, we believe shows like Bigg Boss deserve to be documented, not just celebrated.”

More details are expected to be announced soon.