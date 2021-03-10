On Wednesday actor Mohanlal receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and became the latest Indian celebrity to take the jab of the vaccine. The Drishyam 2 actor took to his official Instagram account to share his pictures of getting a shot of the vaccine from Amrita Hospital. In the caption, he thanked the government and the companies producing the vaccine. The actor further expressed gratitude to the medical fraternity and hospitals for their efforts. He wrote a long caption below the pictures, “Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive.” Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccination Rare Side-Effect: What is COVID Arm? All You Need to Know About This Angry Red Rash

Previously stars like Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, Satish Shah, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, and Johnny Lever had also received the vaccination shots.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood celebrities found COVID positive earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others had been infected by the coronavirus.

Yesterday, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor confirmed that her son and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song ‘Baby Doll’, became the first Bollywood celebrity to become a victim of COVID-19.

-Written by Aditi Adhikari