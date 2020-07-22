There are headlines doing rounds on the internet that south actor Trisha Krishnan is planning to get married soon. Reports say that Trisha is going to settle down with actor Silambarasan aka Simbu who was Nayanthara’s ex-boyfriend. However, neither Trisha nor Simbu have yet reacted to the news yet. Trisha Krishnan and Simbu have worked together in many films together such as Gautham Menon’s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa as Jessie (Trisha) and Karthik (Simbu). Their on-screen chemistry is sizzling and most adorable. Also Read - Nayanthara’s BF Vignesh Shivan Gives Savage Reply to Troll For Indecent Comment on Mother’s Day

An online portal suggests that off-screen too things are pretty serious between them and they might get married soon. The speculations about Trisha’s wedding started soon after Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s engagement. Trisha and Rana dated for a few years and after their break up, the actress got engaged to entrepreneur and film producer Varun Manian in 2015. However, a few weeks into their engagement, the couple called it off. Also Read - Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: Celebrities Pour Wishes For South Indian Beauty on Her Special day

On the other hand, Simbu has always been in the gossips for his relationship. He has dated Hansika Motwani and Nayanthara but it didn’t work much. Also Read - Rajinikanth's Next Film Not Called Thalaivar 168? Check Out New Name of Siruthai Siva-Directorial

In a press statement, Simbu’s parents said, “We are looking for a suitable girl for Simbu based on his horoscope. We will announce the news to the world once we find the perfect girl for him. Till then, kindly do not believe in baseless rumours about our son’s wedding.”

Apparently, Trisha and Simbu have been seeing each other for some time. Let’s see if they marry or not.

On the work front, Trisha has featured in Bollywood film, Khatta Meetha opposite Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, among others in pivotal roles.

Simbu will be seen in Maha directed by U.R.Jameel and Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu