South actress Shakeela undergoes neck surgery after using excessive phone: ‘I used to play games’

Actress Shakeela spoke about her recovery and admitted that her habit of playing mobile games and watching videos for hours had affected her health.

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Actress Shakeela (PC-Youtube)

South actress Shakeela, who is seen inKinnara Thumbikal, Thazhvara and Playgirls, has shared a health update with her fans and revealed that she recently underwent neck surgery after years of spending long hours on her phone. In a vlog shared on her YouTube channel, the actor spoke about her recovery and admitted that her habit of playing mobile games and watching videos for hours had affected her health. She also used humour to poke fun at herself while warning others not to make the same mistake.

In the video, Shakeela was seen at Medway Hospital in Chennai and later at home recovering from the surgery. She said Dr Balamurugan performed the procedure and that she has been advised to wear a neck collar while she recovers. Shakeela revealed that the surgery cost her Rs 3 lakh and that she currently needs help with basic activities such as getting out of bed and eating.

Talking about her phone habits, Shakeela said, “A phone is a very useful object, but do not use it more than necessary.” She explained, “I used to lie sideways in my bed and play games on my phone for up to four hours straight. I would only get up to have some tea or coffee. After drinking my tea, I’d come back and resume the same game. Following that, I would spend hours watching reels on YouTube and Instagram. Improper posture and excessive use of my phone affected the main veins in my neck, eventually leading me to the operating table.”

Shakeela also urged parents to be careful about how much time their children spend on mobile phones. She said, “Use the phone only for essential things. Avoid watching unnecessary videos, even mine, and watch only useful ones. Otherwise, you will lose Rs 3 lakh and have to endure unbearable pain as well.” She also spoke about the severity of the problem and said a titanium screw had to be used during the procedure after a discharge from her neck caused pain.

Who is Shakeela?

Shakeela, whose full name is C Shakeela Begum, was born in Chennai. She left school before completing her secondary education and later entered modelling and films due to financial difficulties.

She made her acting debut with the 1995 Tamil film Playgirls, which also featured Silk Smitha. However, it was the 2000 Malayalam film Kinnara Thumbikal that made her widely known. At the peak of her career, her adult films were dubbed into several Indian languages as well as Nepalese, Chinese and Sinhala.

In 2002, Shakeela announced that she would stop working in such films and began taking on mainstream roles. She later appeared in films featuring actors including Mohanlal, Vijay and Mahesh Babu.

Her career took another turn in 2023 when Netflix featured her in a promotional video titled Shakeela’s Driving School for the series Sex Education.