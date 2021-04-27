Chennai: Filmmaker Thamira passed away on April 27 in Chennai due to COVID-19 complications. Thamira has directed the films Aan Devathai and Rettai Suzhi and worked with veteran directors K Balachander and Bharathiraja. After contracting to COVID, Thamira was undergoing treatment at Maya Hospital in Ashok Pillar, Chennai. But unfortunately, he didn’t respond well to the treatment and breathed his last on Tuesday morning. Film correspondent Rajsekar took to Twitter to share the news of Thamira’s demise. He wrote: “Director #Thamira who made films like @thondankani ‘s #AanDevathai and @shankarshanmugh ‘s production venture #RettaiSuzhi passed away. Succumbed to #COVID. May his soul RIP”.
Filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan expressed his shock over Thamira’s sudden demise due to COVID. “Oh my GOD. He directed both Bharathiraja and Balachandar in one film. Rest in peace Thamira sir,” he wrote on Twitter. Fans and celebs from the industry are offering condolences to the director’s family on social media.
Filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham wrote: “I am deeply saddened to know about Director Thamira’s sudden demise. I convey my deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul Rest in Peace.”
Thamira has become the second star from Kollywood, who passed away due to COVID-19, after Kayal actor Florent C Pereria.
May his soul rest in peace!