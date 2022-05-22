Veteran Playback Singer Sangeetha Sajith Dies: The sudden demise of Indian playback singer Sangeetha Sajith came as a shocker to music lovers and musicians across the music industry. The renowned singer breathed her last at her residence in in Thiruvananthapuram. The late singer was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments for quite some time.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Speaks on North Vs South Debate, Cites British Colonial Era: 'We Are All One Industry'

The noted playback vocalist was active in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies. Sangeetha has sung over 200 songs in South Indian languages. She sang the hit track Thannerai Kathalikkuma in the Tamil movie Mr Romeo. The super hit song was composed by none other than the music maestro A R Rahman. Sangeetha's last song in a Malayalam movie was in the Prithviraj starrer Kuruthi.

The late singer's funeral will be held on Sunday evening at Shanthikavadam public crematorium at Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram.

