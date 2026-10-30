South Korean actor Choi Bool-am​ dies at 87: President Lee Jae-myung pays tribute, calls him ‘father of our era’

South Korean entertainment has lost one of its most familiar faces. Veteran actor Choi Bool-am, known for his memorable television roles and fatherly screen presence, has died at 87. President Lee Jae-myung has paid an emotional tribute to the late actor.

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South Korean actor Choi Bool-am_ dies at 87 (PC: Instagram)

South Korean entertainment is mourning the loss of a veteran actor – Choi Bool-am, who remained a familiar face in households for several decades. Choi Bool-am, widely loved for portraying warm, responsible, and fatherly characters on television, has passed away at the age of 87. His death has left fans and members of the entertainment industry remembering the remarkable contribution he made to Korean television. From his memorable performances in popular dramas to his work beyond the screen, the actor built a legacy that went far beyond acting. As tributes continue to pour in, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has also remembered the late star with heartfelt words, highlighting why he held such a special place in the country’s cultural history.

South Korean actor Choi Bool-am dies at 87

Veteran South Korean actor Choi Bool-am died on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at the age of 87. According to Yonhap News Agency, he passed away at around 10:00 pm at a hospital in Gangseo District, Seoul, South Korea. His family confirmed the news on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Born in Incheon in 1939, Choi’s real name was Choi Young-han. He developed an interest in acting at a young age and made his stage debut in 1959 with a production of Hamlet. After joining the National Theatre Company of Korea in 1965, he began his television career in 1967.

Choi had been dealing with health issues following his spinal surgery for a herniated disc in March 2025. The surgery affected his mobility and eventually led him to step down as the host of KBS’ Korean Cuisine and Dining, a programme he had presented for 14 years.

The actor is survived by his wife, actress Kim Min-ja, and their two children.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung mourns death of actor Choi Bool-am

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has expressed his condolences following the actor’s demise. Remembering Choi Bool-am’s contribution to television and society, Lee called him the ‘father of our era’ in an emotional tribute shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning. The President also recalled some of the characters that made the actor popular among viewers, particularly his portrayal of a detective who stood for justice and a loving father figure.

〈우리 시대의 아버지, 최불암 선생님의 명복을 기원합니다〉 국민배우 최불암 선생님의 별세에 깊은 애도를 표합니다. 연극 무대에서 출발해 ‘수사반장’의 박영한 반장과 ‘전원일기’의 김 회장으로 오랜 세월 국민의 사랑을 받아오신 선생님.

정의를 지키는 형사로, 정겨운 아버지로 우리 곁에 함께해 주신 선생님의 모습은 오래도록 국민의 마음속에 남을 것입니다. “좋은 배우가 되려면 자신이 먼저 사람이 돼야 한다”는 말씀처럼, 선생님은 연기를 넘어 사람과 세상을 향한 따뜻한 마음을 보여주셨습니다. 사회의 그늘을 살피고 어려운 이웃의 아픔을 돌아보려 하셨던 선생님의 뜻을 깊이 새기겠습니다. 선생님께서 출연하신 작품 속 인자한 목소리와 호탕한 웃음소리가 여전히 생생합니다. 우리 시대의 아버지로 오랜 세월 국민 곁을 지켜주신 선생님을 기억하겠습니다. 선생님, 부디 평안히 쉬십시오. — 이재명 (@Jaemyung_Lee) October 30, 2026

In his tribute, Lee wrote, “I express my deepest condolences on the passing of the nation’s beloved actor, Choi Bul-am. Whether as a detective upholding justice or a warm, loving father figure, his presence will long remain in the hearts of all the people.”

He also remembered one of Choi’s well-known thoughts about acting: “To be a great actor, one must first be a good human being.” Lee praised the actor for showing genuine care for people and society, adding that his efforts to help those in need would not be forgotten. He concluded by writing, “The gentle tone of his voice and his hearty laughter so familiar from the many roles he played remain vivid in our memories. We will always remember him as a father figure to our generation, someone who stood by the nation’s side for so many years as the father of our era. May you rest in peace.”

South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook also paid tribute to the veteran star. She described his career as an important part of the country’s cultural history and said that people would continue to cherish the emotions he brought to the nation.

<최불암 배우님의 명복을 빕니다> 국민 아버지로 오랜 시간 우리와 함께했던 최불암 배우님이 별세하셨습니다. 고인의 연기 인생은 대한민국 문화예술사 자체였습니다. 고인께서 국민에게 주신 감동을 영원히 간직하겠습니다. 연기활동뿐 아니라 취약계층 아동 및 난치병 아동 후원, 미아찾기 등 고인께서 생전 베푼 사랑은 우리 사회에 큰 귀감이 되었습니다. 국민의 마음을 따뜻하게 해주신 배우님의 모습을 국민과 함께 기억하겠습니다. 다시 한번 삼가 고인의 명복을 빕니다. — 한성숙 (@han_seongsook) October 30, 2026

Choi Bool-am’s memorable television roles and contribution to Korean entertainment

Choi Bool-am became one of South Korea’s most popular television actors through his performances in some of the country’s longest-running dramas. One of his most popular roles was Detective Park Young-han in MBC’s blockbuster crime K-drama Chief Inspector, which ran from 1971 to 1989. His portrayal of an honest police officer who worked to uphold justice made him a household name.

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He also received widespread appreciation for playing Chairman Kim in Country Diaries, a rural family drama that aired from 1980 to 2002. His portrayal of a caring family patriarch helped establish his image as one of South Korea’s most beloved on-screen father figures.

Choi Bool-am’s popular works include Chief Inspector, Country Diaries, 1st Republic, 2nd Republic, Eyes of Dawn, You and I, The Age of Heroes, Gourmet, Smile, Heaven’s Garden, Happy Ending, Glorious Day, Life on Mars, and Chief Detective 1958. His notable films include The Last Witness, King Sejong the Great, Windy Day, Gilsoddeum, and She’s on Duty.

However, his contribution was not limited to television. Choi was also actively involved in charitable work, particularly initiatives supporting children and young people from weak backgrounds. He worked with ChildFund Korea for several years and supported programmes aimed at helping children in need. His funeral arrangements are being organised under the auspices of ChildFund Korea, recognising his longstanding association with the organisation.

With a career spanning more than six decades, Choi Bool-am leaves behind a remarkable legacy in South Korean entertainment.